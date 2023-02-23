The Biggest Highlights From PlayStation's 'State Of Play' Event

It looks like Sony has a pipeline filled with a little bit of everything — there's the first-person narrative-based game "Before Your Eyes" that'll be arriving for the Playstation VR2 on March 10, for example, while fans of the classics can expect the "Resident Evil 4" remake to drop for the PS5 on March 24 and "Baldur's Gate 3" to arrive on PS5 on August 31. Perhaps more exciting is the first look at the four-player co-op gameplay for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," which will be released on May 26 after an unfortunate delay.

As for that anticipated "Resident Evil 4" remake, Sony revealed that a demo for the game will arrive on the PS4 and PS5 "in the near future" — we can safely assume that means it is only days or weeks away, as the title will launch on March 24. The announcement came alongside a trailer showing the quality of the remake.

For those who enjoy a different type of action, Sony also had a trailer to tease the presence of Cammy and Zangief in "Street Fighter 6," as well as the upcoming arrival of an entirely new character named Lily. The next "Street Fighter" game will be released on June 2, but you can get a look at these characters now thanks to the State of Play teaser.

As for the other news revealed during Sony's latest broadcast, PS VR2 owners can expect the arrival of a virtual reality world titled "Green Hell VR" sometime later this year, as well as the 2023 launch of a PS VR2 game called "The Foglands." While the first of the two takes players into the jungle, the latter is described as an "atmospheric sci-fi western roguelike" from Well Told Entertainment.