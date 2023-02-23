The Biggest Highlights From PlayStation's 'State Of Play' Event
Sony has wrapped up its latest State of Play broadcast, and as expected, it focused heavily on the newly-released PlayStation VR2 headset. PlayStation 5 owners and VR enthusiasts alike got a look at some of the titles that will be hitting digital shelves later this year, as well as some key details about anticipated games, including release dates for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" and the "Resident Evil 4" remake.
The February 23, 2023, State of Play live stream took place only a day after the PS VR2's release, making this a big day for Sony and its most loyal customers. The next-generation Playstation VR headset features updated hardware compared to the first-generation model that was released in late 2016, boasting a 110-degree field of view, support for 4K HDR gaming, and improved controllers called Sense — though things haven't gone entirely smoothly with the latter product, as many users report bugs and trouble connecting the controllers.
Regardless, if you shelled out the $549.99 it takes to get the PS VR2, you'll be glad to know that multiple titles will be arriving with support for the platform in the coming months, with some releases only weeks away. While you wait, check out these gameplay previews and teaser trailers newly dropped by Sony.
Suicide Squad and more take center stage in State of Play
It looks like Sony has a pipeline filled with a little bit of everything — there's the first-person narrative-based game "Before Your Eyes" that'll be arriving for the Playstation VR2 on March 10, for example, while fans of the classics can expect the "Resident Evil 4" remake to drop for the PS5 on March 24 and "Baldur's Gate 3" to arrive on PS5 on August 31. Perhaps more exciting is the first look at the four-player co-op gameplay for "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," which will be released on May 26 after an unfortunate delay.
As for that anticipated "Resident Evil 4" remake, Sony revealed that a demo for the game will arrive on the PS4 and PS5 "in the near future" — we can safely assume that means it is only days or weeks away, as the title will launch on March 24. The announcement came alongside a trailer showing the quality of the remake.
For those who enjoy a different type of action, Sony also had a trailer to tease the presence of Cammy and Zangief in "Street Fighter 6," as well as the upcoming arrival of an entirely new character named Lily. The next "Street Fighter" game will be released on June 2, but you can get a look at these characters now thanks to the State of Play teaser.
As for the other news revealed during Sony's latest broadcast, PS VR2 owners can expect the arrival of a virtual reality world titled "Green Hell VR" sometime later this year, as well as the 2023 launch of a PS VR2 game called "The Foglands." While the first of the two takes players into the jungle, the latter is described as an "atmospheric sci-fi western roguelike" from Well Told Entertainment.