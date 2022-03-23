Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed And It's A Big One
"Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" has officially been delayed, and it is now slated to arrive at some point in the Spring season next year. The upcoming team-based action-adventure game from Rocksteady Studios was first showcased at the DC Fandome in 2020. A year later, a story trailer made its debut at DC's marquee event, while a gameplay trailer flaunting some of the combat mechanics was released just a few months ago. Rocksteady was originally targeting a 2022 release for the game, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore with a full year worth's of delay being officially confirmed.
Sefton Hill, creative director at Rocksteady Studios, shared on Twitter that the studio "has made the difficult decision" to push the game's release to Spring 2023. However, the news isn't entirely surprising. In February this year, Bloomberg reported that Warner Media has swung the delay ax on "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League," alongside a few other big projects that are currently in development. Neither Hill, nor Rocksteady, have shared any details regarding the culprit behind the delay, but Bloomberg's previous report pointed fingers at the pandemic and development challenges as the reasons behind pushing the release dates.
The delay will likely help polish the game
"Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" is the first major outing from Rocksteady Studios after the acclaimed (and bug-laden) Batman: Arkham Knight, which came out all the way back in 2015. Based on the eponymous DC crime syndicate, the upcoming game will see the criminal quartet of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot duking it out against members of the famed superhero team. So far, the trailers have shown heavy-hitters like Superman, Green Lanter, and the Flash, while Brainiac appears to be the big bad villain.
Event though there is no word whether Batman from the Arkham series will have any meaty role to play in "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League," but short glimpses of Arkham inmates like the Penguin do give us some hope of seeing the dark knight in action once again. While the game's delayed release is definitely a disappointing piece of news, DC fans still have something to look up to, something with a ton of Bat-family action. Currently in development at WB Games Montréal, the game in question is Gotham Knights, which features an ensemble cast of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood fighting crime in Gotham city. Originally slated for a 2021 release, this one was also delayed and is currently sitting on an October 25 release window.