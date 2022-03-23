Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed And It's A Big One

"Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League" has officially been delayed, and it is now slated to arrive at some point in the Spring season next year. The upcoming team-based action-adventure game from Rocksteady Studios was first showcased at the DC Fandome in 2020. A year later, a story trailer made its debut at DC's marquee event, while a gameplay trailer flaunting some of the combat mechanics was released just a few months ago. Rocksteady was originally targeting a 2022 release for the game, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore with a full year worth's of delay being officially confirmed.

Sefton Hill, creative director at Rocksteady Studios, shared on Twitter that the studio "has made the difficult decision" to push the game's release to Spring 2023. However, the news isn't entirely surprising. In February this year, Bloomberg reported that Warner Media has swung the delay ax on "Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League," alongside a few other big projects that are currently in development. Neither Hill, nor Rocksteady, have shared any details regarding the culprit behind the delay, but Bloomberg's previous report pointed fingers at the pandemic and development challenges as the reasons behind pushing the release dates.