Gotham Knights Release Date Revealed: Can Batman's Friends Steal The Spotlight?
It's been a long time since we last heard from "Gotham Knights." The action RPG, in development at WB Games Montreal with Warner Bros. Interactive acting as publisher, was first revealed way back in 2020 with a tentative release originally slated for some time in 2021. Then, in March 2021, Warner Bros. announced that "Gotham Knights" would be delayed until sometime in 2022. Warner Bros. released a short statement on the matter: "We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of 'Gotham Knights.' We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months." It doesn't take much imagination in this age of global pandemics to fill in the gaps, as many games have gone off their original development schedules to accommodate working from home and the challenges that presents.
However, after leaving us hanging for nearly a year, Warner Bros. finally gave us the goods and announced a new release date for "Gotham Knights." Unfortunately, we've still got a wait ahead of us, as the game won't be here until we're well into autumn.
Gotham Knights gets a new release date
After going radio silent on the topic of release dates for nearly a year, today Warner Bros. announced that "Gotham Knights" will be releasing on October 25. We're more than seven months away from the release date, but it's nice to finally have a release date for a game that had no problem getting our attention when it was first revealed. For the uninitiated, "Gotham Knights" is something of a departure for Warner Bros. when it comes to Batman games, in that it's a Batman game without Batman. By the time "Gotham Knights" picks up, Batman has died, and it's up to four of his former companions — Red Hood, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl — to keep the streets of Gotham safe in his absence.
We haven't seen much of "Gotham Knights" in action yet, save for a gameplay walkthrough that premiered at DC Fandome in 2020 (watchable above). There's no telling how much the game has changed in between then and now — if it has at all — but now that "Gotham Knights" has a new release date, we can probably expect to see more gameplay videos in the months to come. We'll let you know when DC and Warner Bros. share more about the game, but for now, expect "Gotham Knights" to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 25.