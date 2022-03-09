Gotham Knights Release Date Revealed: Can Batman's Friends Steal The Spotlight?

After going radio silent on the topic of release dates for nearly a year, today Warner Bros. announced that "Gotham Knights" will be releasing on October 25. We're more than seven months away from the release date, but it's nice to finally have a release date for a game that had no problem getting our attention when it was first revealed. For the uninitiated, "Gotham Knights" is something of a departure for Warner Bros. when it comes to Batman games, in that it's a Batman game without Batman. By the time "Gotham Knights" picks up, Batman has died, and it's up to four of his former companions — Red Hood, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl — to keep the streets of Gotham safe in his absence.

We haven't seen much of "Gotham Knights" in action yet, save for a gameplay walkthrough that premiered at DC Fandome in 2020 (watchable above). There's no telling how much the game has changed in between then and now — if it has at all — but now that "Gotham Knights" has a new release date, we can probably expect to see more gameplay videos in the months to come. We'll let you know when DC and Warner Bros. share more about the game, but for now, expect "Gotham Knights" to launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 25.