Batman action RPG Gotham Knights hit with a delay

Game delays haven’t exactly been a rare thing in the wake of COVID-19, and now it seems that the pandemic has claimed another game. Gotham Knights, the Batman-themed action role-playing game in the works at Warner Bros Montreal has been hit with a delay, and it sounds like it’s going to be a significant one, with Warner Bros announcing today that it will no longer be launching in 2021.

We never had a precise release date for Gotham Knights to begin with, as Warner Bros had previously only confirmed that 2021 release window for the game. Now, however, we know that it won’t be here until sometime in 2022, but that’s as specific as Warner Bros got in announcing the delay today.

In fact, Warner Bros’ announcement is rather vague across the board, as it doesn’t really give a concrete reason for the delay. “We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players,” the company said in a statement. “Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months.”

While we don’t have a reason, we can safely assume that the COVID-19 pandemic played some kind of role in the decision to delay. The pandemic has claimed a lot of release dates over the past year, as developers and designers are forced to work from home. It isn’t hard to imagine workflows suffering and deadlines being pushed back as a result of that transition to work from home.

We haven’t seen a whole lot from Gotham Knights yet, but Warner’s statement today suggests that more information and gameplay footage is coming around the bend in the next few months. We’ll let you know when we see more from Gotham Knights, so stay tuned for that.