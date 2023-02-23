How To Fix PS VR2 Sense Controllers That Aren't Working

After much waiting and a fair bit of fan hype, Sony's sequel to its own virtual reality headset is now available. As it turns out, the PlayStation VR2 is running into some rather unfortunate launch issues judging by a recent Reddit thread and various other user reports on social media. More specifically, there seems to be a problem with the PS VR2 Sense controllers resulting in button presses not registering, everything working fine in the system menu but suddenly not working in-game, and similar.

While these problems are understandably frustrating, they should be fixable with minimal effort — though having to repeatedly fix the problem will likely cause irritation. The current theory and hope are that these Sense controller bugs can be fixed on Sony's end via a software update, though for the moment that's just speculation as the company has not commented on the issue or a potential fix at this time. Still though, if you did get your hands on a PS VR2 and have unwanted controller connection woes, there's a good chance you won't have to go through the hassle of getting a replacement or refund.