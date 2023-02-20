Gran Turismo Racers Will Soon Be Able To Challenge The Unstoppable 'Sophy' AI

Gran Turismo 7 players will soon get a taste of what it feels like losing to artificial intelligence. Gran Turismo maker Polyphony Digital has partnered with Sony to develop an AI character called Sophy that was not only skilled at accelerating a sports car, but also good at strategies and even race ethics. Described as "a revolutionary superhuman racing AI racing agent," it is now coming to Gran Turismo 7 publicly for a limited time.

Sophy will be available to race against, starting February 21 through the end of March. However, the perk is only being extended to PlayStation 5 owners. The game is getting a new GT Sophy Race Together mode that can be launched from within the GT7 world map. However, you need to be at least a Collector Level 6 racer to get a chance to face off against the AI.

In the AI competition mode, players will battle it out against Sophy across four circuits, with each level being more challenging than the last one. The AI racer will switch to a car with more grunt as you reach higher difficulty levels. If you want to go toe-to-toe against the superhuman AI driver, there's also a 1vs1 mode to test your racing mettle while the riding an identical vehicle.