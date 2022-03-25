Big Gran Turismo 7 Changes Are Coming After Fan Pushback

Fans of "Gran Turismo 7," Polyphony Digital's flagship racing simulator for the PlayStation 5, have no shortage of gripes with the new racer's online-only World Map mode and its heavily restricted progression systems that seem to prioritize expensive microtransactions over organic progression. The aforementioned microtransactions are especially problematic for fans, who feel cheated out of an authentic "Gran Turismo 7" experience, some pointing out on Reddit that microtransactions in "Gran Turismo 7" were deliberately priced up to over several times the value of similar purchases in the studio's last game, "GT Sport," while adding almost nothing special to justify the additional premium.

These problems were only aggravated when the "Gran Turismo 7" servers, which are mandatory for players to access basically anything in the game (other than its limited Music Rally mode), went offline for 30 consecutive hours. But now, it sounds like studio director Kazunori Yamauchi has a response to disgruntled fans of Polyphony's new game, which was only released earlier this month, on March 4.

Players have become so frustrated, in fact, that they've rallied together, plummeting the game's MetaCritic user score to a 1.6 as of this article's publishing. "We know that this is not the Gran Turismo experience you expect," Kazunori wrote in an official PlayStation Blog post. "We will be making a goodwill gesture in the form of a non-paid credit pack of 1 million Cr."