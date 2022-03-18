Gran Turismo 7 Was Down For More Than A Day And Fans Are Upset

"Gran Turismo 7", the newest in the line of renowned racing car simulators exclusive to PlayStation consoles, was inaccessible for over 30 hours between March 17 and March 18. The downtime was due to an error with the implementation of patch 1.07, which was designed to keep certain car information up to date with their real-world equivalents, but coincidentally locked certain PS4 and PS5 owners out of logging into the mandatory game servers.

In an official update from longtime "Gran Turismo" director Kazunori Yamauchi, he apologized and explained the circumstances that led to "Gran Turismo 7" becoming inaccessible to many users for over one whole day, stating, "Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5. This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update."

Some angry fans have turned to Reddit with more than one complaint about this extended downtime, with a few even citing disappointment with how "Gran Turismo 7" approaches vehicle handling and microtransactions. Yamauchi touched on those microtransaction complaints as well, saying, "In GT7 I would like to have users enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions. At the same time the pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it's important for it to be linked with the real world prices."