Why This Special Edition Mitsubishi Lancer Is Banned In The U.S.

All ten iterations of the legendary, rally-inspired Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution series are more than just souped-up variants of a standard Lancer compact sedan. It all began with the Galant VR-4 and its potent combination of all-wheel-drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The Galant VR-4 is the granddaddy of all Lancer Evos, and Mitsubishi brought it to America in 1991 and 1992 in limited numbers (per Car and Driver).

Younger auto enthusiasts probably first heard of the Lancer Evo in the "2 Fast 2 Furious" Hollywood hit or in the iconic "Gran Turismo" driving game on the original Playstation. Paul Walker's (or Brian O'Connor's) weapon of choice in "2 Fast 2 Furious" was the Lancer Evolution VII, while the Evos in Gran Turismo were the III and IV.

But before the Lancer Evo VII's CT9A Cedia platform debuted on the big screen, this special Lancer Evo struck differently in the heart (and soul) of true-blue rallying enthusiasts and global Mitsubishi fans. We're talking about the Lancer Evo VI Tommi Makinen Edition, possibly the greatest Lancer Evo of them all.