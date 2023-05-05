Japanese Kei Trucks: America's Surprisingly Popular Auto Enthusiast Trend

Modern trucks are huge, and with the introduction of GMC's gargantuan Hummer EV and Sierra EV, pickups likely aren't going to shrink in size anytime soon. Most people either can't afford a monstrous Chevy 3500HD Silverado to carry stuff around or they flat-out don't need it. Similarly, midsize trucks like the Ford Ranger or Chevy Colorado may still be too large. That's where Kei trucks come in — at least, that's what they're designed to do.

Recently, JDM import Kei trucks have been storming the enthusiast scene. Kei trucks and passenger vehicles are practically nonexistent in the United States, apart from enthusiast communities, as the States generally has wider streets and larger roads than Japan, where Kei cars fit a certain legal niche. In order to legally be considered a "Kei" car in Japan, the engine can't exceed a displacement of 660 ccs, or put out more than 63 horsepower. It also can't be longer than 11.2 feet or more than 4.9 feet wide. For comparison purposes, a Chevy 3500HD with a crew cab and a long bed is over 22.1 feet long.

Aside from the strict utilitarian purpose of carrying things around, Kei trucks have taken on a new life in the United States as the compact pickups reach the age where one can be legally imported to the United States and registered (25 years old).