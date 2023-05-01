What Is A Kei Truck, And Are They Legal In The US?

Collectible car insurer Hagerty defines Kei cars as "the smallest highway-legal passenger cars in Japan, a land of already small vehicles." Conceptualized by the Japanese government in 1949 as an ideal vehicle for densely populated cities, Kei cars have strict limits on external dimensions and engine size. The benefits of owning one are reduced taxes, insurance costs, and exemption from certain parking restrictions.

In 2014, Japan reduced the financial perks of Kei car ownership compared to their regular-sized counterparts, so the current popularity of the micro machines dipped somewhat from its peak. Nonetheless, they still represented approximately 34% of Japan's total automobile sales in 2022.

According to the latest restrictions from 1998, Kei cars are constrained to a length of 11.2 feet, a width of 4.9 feet, a height of 6.6 feet, and an engine sized 660 cubic centimeters or less with a maximum of 63 horsepower.

The name Kei car is a bit of a misnomer, however, because many Kei vehicles are vans and pickup trucks. Let's concentrate on the pickup trucks, which have a surprisingly large cargo bed because of their cab-forward design. As a bonus, many models also feature standard all-wheel or four-wheel drive. But can you drive one on U.S. soil?

[Featured image by Toshihiro Gamo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]