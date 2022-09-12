Why The Vector W8 Was One Of The Most Expensive Car Flops Of All Time

The Vector W8 is a supercar with record-breaking performance, but why was it also considered among the most expensive car failures in automotive history? If you haven't heard of American automaker Vector, then you're likely not alone. Compared to established supercar makers like Lamborghini and Ferrari, Vector was an unknown newcomer when it was established in 1971 (via Motor1). However, its goal of rivaling its better-known Italian counterparts as the first American supercar was nothing short of monumental. It took seven years before Vector finally came out with its first working supercar concept, the W2.

Although the W2's wild styling garnered massive attention from the media, it wasn't exactly ready to be sold to the public market just yet. That came over a decade later, when it debuted the first prototypes of its W8 supercar in 1989. Despite competing with the legendary Lamborghini Countach, there were still big expectations from Vector's first production model. It came with luxurious amenities not found from its competitors, such as frontal air-bags, heated leather seats and a 10-disc CD changer (via Autoevolution). Given that it offered such premium comforts at a time when supercars didn't typically have any, some might be wondering: what went gone wrong?