Tamiya’s latest RC car lineup rolls out radical six-wheel F1 racer and a Ford Bronco

Iconic Japanese R/C specialist Tamiya has announced a few new additions to its 2022 remote-control lineup. As Tamiya previewed this week, enthusiasts can look forward to several faithfully recreated R/C car models this year, including a modified Toyota Land Cruiser, a six-wheel F1 car, and a new Ford Bronco, to mention a few.

Tamiya

First up is Tamiya’s new Ford Bronco, essentially a replica of the Bronco First Edition model. “Our designers have captured the very essence of the First Edition Bronco in every way possible,” said Tamiya, and it shows. The two-door Bronco R/C car features 12-spoke black wheels wrapped in semi-pneumatic tires, a PC-ABS roof rack, and a faithfully-recreated full-size spare tire cover.

Instead of having a 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6 gas engine under the hood, Tamiya’s R/C Bronco has an electric motor and an all-wheel drivetrain, making it the first all-electric Bronco SUV – albeit, in scale model form, that is.

Those who desire something more extreme, will likely look to the Tamiya Toyota Land Cruiser 40 pickup truck Quadtrack. Yes, it has tank tracks instead of wheels (and you get four of them, too) combined with the brand’s 4WD GF-01FT chassis with a square layout.

Other neat bits include a wheelie bar, a monocoque frame, a centrally-mounted electric motor, and front/rear differential gears. In addition, Tamiya offers two types of track links for this particular Land Cruiser Quadtrack: standard flat and toothed grouser tracks.

Another vehicle revealed this week is Tamiya’s Tyrrell P34 Six-Wheeler F1 car, made for a much more “flat” land experience – made for smooth tarmac. Featuring vintage livery first seen at the 1977 Argentine Grand Prix, the 1/10 scale model features six wheels (of course) and a “full cowl body design.” We suspect this is Tamiya’s favorite since the brand owns a full-size P34 F1 car, currently on display at the Tamiya HQ in Shizuoka, Japan.

The company also revealed a vintage vehicle: a 1/10 replica of the 1973 Alpine A110 Jägermeister. This car won the 1971 Monte Carlo rally and became the first World Rally champion in 1973. Riding on Tamiya’s M-06 chassis, the vehicle wears a distinctive Jägermeister orange livery with authentic racing livery to seal the deal.

You can look forward to a bedazzling array of new Tamiya R/C and static model cars arriving at retail and online stores beginning this February 2022.