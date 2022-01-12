Lexus and JAOS turn LX600 into a true off-road hero

Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus and off-road specialist JAOS* have collaborated to create a one-off Lexus LX 600 for the incoming Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS). Christened as the Lexus LX 600 Offroad JAOS version, the working concept has many off-road-ready features and accessories to improve the luxury SUV’s rugged capabilities.

*The Japan Offroad Service or JAOS has been developing parts and accessories for SUVs and 4WD vehicles since 1985.

On the other hand, the LX 600 is a more luxurious version of the Toyota Land Cruiser. And even though the latter won’t be arriving on US shores, we’re getting the LX 600, so it won’t be far off if Lexus dealers sell genuine JAOS accessories soon.

The features list starts with a new set of forged 20-inch titanium-gold Enkei wheels wrapped in Toyo Open Country all-terrain rubber. The Lexus LX 600 Offroad also comes with infusion-molded carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) fenders and skid protectors for the front and back.

In addition, it’s hard to miss those rally-inspired mud flaps on all four corners, a homage to vintage off-roaders of yore. Rounding up the exterior mods are door handle protectors and a tail-cutter.

There are no changes under the hood. The concept still has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine pumping out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It also has a standard 10-speed automatic transmission with a limited-slip differential. Meanwhile, the production LX 600 in Japan has a dedicated off-road model with three locking differentials for superior off-roading smarts.

Lexus and JAOS did not mention suspension mods, so we assume the concept has the same high-mounted double-wishbone front and four-link rear axle-type suspension with adaptive variable dampers as the production LX 600. We’re guessing the interior is left untouched, as well. If that’s the case, this vehicle’s cabin has three rows of leather-wrapped seats as seen in the Premium, Luxury, and F Sport trims of the US-bound LX 600.

The Lexus 600 Offroad JAOS is gracing the East Hall JAOS Booth at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon from January 14 to 16, 2022.