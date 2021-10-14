2022 Lexus LX 600 debuts with first-ever F Sport and Ultra Luxury trims

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is Toyota’s answer to US buyers clamoring the return of the brand’s iconic Land Cruiser SUV. As usual, the all-new LX 600 is a posher version of the all-new, tenth-generation Land Cruiser. Both vehicles share the same hardware (including the latter’s turbocharged V6 engine), but the Lexus gets a brand-new interior and a host of updated luxury and safety features.

Design-wise, it’s hard not to talk about the new LX 600’s spindle grille, now boasting a three-dimensional shape and a frameless structure. Whereas the Land Cruiser has a chunkier front end, the LX’s face is like an interstellar robot from another galaxy. Combined with 22-inch wheels (the largest ever fitted to a Lexus) and a cab-backward design, the new LX exudes a more dynamic vibe than its Land Cruiser brethren. Keen-eyed readers will also notice the new LEXUS script in the rear (similar to the 2022 Lexus NX) to replace the old L badge.

But there’s a reason why Lexus chose to give its newest flagship SUV that enormous grille. It needs to supply vast amounts of cooling air to what’s lurking under the hood. The new Lexus LX shares the 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and ten-speed automatic gearbox with the Toyota Land Cruiser, pumping out 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

You can’t have a V8 like in the outgoing LX, but the new V6 has more power and torque, not to mention lighter than Toyota’s V8 mill. Also helping the cause is a new body-on-frame architecture developed from the outgoing J200 and Toyota’s GA-F platform, helping to reduce curb weight by 441 pounds.

The new Lexus LX promises a comfy ride with superior off-road capabilities by riding on a high-mounted double-wishbone front and four-link axle-type suspension in the rear. Adaptive variable dampers will ensure this, while active height control adjusts the ride height proactively to maintain a level body without sacrificing comfort. In addition, the ride height automatically lowers when parked to facilitate easier ingress and egress.

Inside, the 2022 Lexus LX has a brand-new interior with Lexus’ first-ever dual display setup. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen on top and a smaller 7.0-inch screen below for the HVAC and Multi-Terrain driving modes. The driver also gets an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Multiple seating configurations are available in the new LX. The base model has two rows of seats for five adults, while the Premium, Luxury, and F Sport have three-row seating to accommodate seven passengers. Furthermore, the third row now folds flat to the floor, unlike the side-folding third-row seats of the outgoing LX.

The first-ever LX F Sport now has bespoke 22-inch forged aluminum wheels and an F mesh design spindle grille with a black frame for a more aggressive and sportier vibe. It also has a unique performance suspension, a rear stabilizer, and a Torsen limited-slip differential to offer sharper handling.

Meanwhile, the Ultra Luxury trim gets four reclining seats (with VIP-style rear seating that recline up to 48-degrees), sumptuous leather upholstery, sunshades, and exclusive overhead HVAC vents to deliver a genuine grand-touring experience. Additionally, the available Mark Levinson audio system with 25 speakers will turn your ultra-luxe Lexus SUV into a concert hall if desired.

Of course, the all-new Lexus LX is brimming with innovative safety tech. Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 is standard and includes key features like a vehicle pre-collision system, emergency steering assist, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, intelligent high beams, and many more.

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 will arrive at US dealerships early next year. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we figure a base MSRP of around $90,000 is in store for potential buyers.

2022 Lexus LX 600 Gallery