2022 Lexus NX pricing revealed: Plug-in hybrid and a huge dash upgrade

Lexus has announced pricing for the 2022 NX, including the automaker’s first plug-in hybrid, but the biggest deal could be what’s running on the dashboard. Revealed earlier this year, the new NX features the first 2022 NX 450h+ PHEV, with an EPA-estimated 36 miles of range on electric power alone.

For that, Lexus combined a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder gas engine with electronically controlled all-wheel drive, and a new lithium-ion battery. The result, the automaker says, is an estimated 84 MPGe on the EPA’s combined cycle. Charging takes 4.5 hours on the standard 2.2 kW onboard charger, or 2.5 hours with the optional 6.6 kW version, assuming a Level 2 240V connection.

The NX 450h+ will start at $55,560 (plus $1,075 destination), Lexus confirmed today, with the PHEV crossover expected to arrive in dealerships by the end of this year. Production will kick off at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada early in 2022, meanwhile.

If that’s a little too much for you, there’ll still be a mild hybrid version of the crossover. The 2022 NX 350h will start at $41,050, Lexus confirmed today, combining a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder gas engine with two electric drive motor-generators and AWD. Unlike the PHEV, however, it won’t support external charging, and is expected to have minimal all-electric range if any.

As for the gas-only versions of the 2022 NX, Lexus also confirmed pricing there today. The entry-level NX 250 FWD will start at $37,950 plus destination, the NX 250 AWD will start at $39,550, and the NX 350 will start at $41,550.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 is standard across the range, with pre-collision assistance, lane-departure alerts with steering assistance, intelligent high-beams, adaptive cruise control, road sign assistance, and – added for the MY22 crossover – curve speed management and intersection support. There’s also risk-avoidance emergency steer assistance, left turn oncoming vehicle detection and braking, and right/left turn oncoming pedestrian detection and braking. NX 350h and NX 450h+ cars get Digital Key support.

For the 2022 NX, a welcome Lexus infotainment overhaul

The biggest improvement, though, is likely to be found on the dashboard display. The new Lexus Interface is a whole new infotainment system, controlled via either a standard 9.8-inch touchscreen or an optional 14-inch version.

Gone is the old touchpad or joystick, replaced with more of a focus on voice recognition. Dual microphones, enhanced noise-cancellation, and seat detection means Lexus Interface can better track who in the SUV is talking, and tailor results to them. Cloud-based profiles will be able to share vehicle settings with other Lexus Interface-based models, as the automaker rolls the system out through the fleet, and the same embedded connection will be used for over-the-air updates.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the NX range, while a wireless phone charger is optional. Also available is cloud navigation, as part of the Drive Connect subscription, which adds in weather and location-based notifications, smart routing, and more.