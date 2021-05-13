2021 Alpine A110 Legende GT is limited to 300 units in Europe

The fabulous Alpine A110 has come a long way since Renault introduced the Alpine Vision Concept back in 2016. For 2021, Renault is sprucing up the Alpine lineup with the newest A110 Légende GT. It’s the successor to Alpine’s Légende GT unveiled last year, and it’s getting a more powerful engine under the bonnet along with bespoke styling elements.

However, the 2021 Alpine A110 Légende GT is only limited to 300 units in Europe, with each vehicle getting a commemorative numbered plaque in the interior console. We think Alpine will have no problems filling all 300 build slots given the 2021 Légende GT’s performance attributes.

Whereas last year’s model got the standard engine with 249 horsepower, the new Légende GT has the upgraded motor from the A110 S. It’s a feisty 1.8-liter turbocharged four-banger with 292 horsepower. And since the A110 weighs less than a Mazda MX-5 Miata, it accelerates like a frightened cat, and it pounces like a more powerful sports car.

True to form, the 2021 A110 Légende GT goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.4-seconds. Alpine claims a top speed of 155 mph. Yes, the A110 is not supercar-quick, but it’s not the type of car for the drag strip. Instead, the A110 revels in the connection between man and machine, and you’ll do it while looking good in the process.

Alpine is offering two design combinations for the new A110 Légende GT. The first option is Mercury Silver paint with black leather bucket seats and gray stitching. Next, you can order Abyss Blue paint with Amber Brown leather bucket seats. All models get pale gold ALPINE branding, gold brake calipers, LED taillights, six-way adjustable SabeltComfort seats, and bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it has generous carbon-fiber trim, a Focal premium audio system, a reversing camera, and parking sensors for the front and rear. It also has a Dinamica headliner and fancy cooper weaves on the center console, air vents, and sun visors.

The 2021 Alpine A110 Légende GT is available to order now in the UK. Prices begin at £61,655 ($86,710).