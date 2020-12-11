2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Trim Levels

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is entering the new year with new paint colors and more standard equipment. All trim models of the 2021 Miata have a folding soft-top roof, while the RF model (Retractable Fastback) with its fancy power-folding hardtop is exclusive to the MX-5 Club and Grand Touring models.

Standard to all 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miatas is a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine producing 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic remains optional across the board.

The base 2021 MX-5 Miata Sport has standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. With base prices starting at $26,830 (manual) and $28,180 (automatic), the Sport is well-equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a six-speaker audio system with driver’s side headrest speakers, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped tiller and shift knob, and one-touch power windows.

The MX-5 Sport also has 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and shiny dual exhaust tips. Mazda’s i-Activesense includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning system, and smart city brake support across the lineup.

Meanwhile, the MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring are available in both soft-top and RF configurations. The MX-5 Club RF starts at $33,045 and has a Bose nine-speaker stereo, LED daytime running lights, and 17-inch black metallic alloy wheels. It also has a black front air dam, a black rear lip spoiler, and vinyl interior leather with black accents.

The MX-5 Club is available with a Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package that includes Brembo front brakes, 17inch dark gunmetal forged BBS wheels, and heated Recaro sports seats. This package starts at around $4,600 and throws in red-painted rear brake calipers, a rear bumper skirt, and a black aero kit.

If you like feeling pampered in your open-top Mazda sports car, the 2021 MX-5 Grand Touring is a safe bet. Starting at base prices of $31,770 (M/T) and $32,295 (A/T), MX-5 Grand Touring has wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic on/off headlights, auto-dimming rear and side mirrors, 17-inch dark silver alloy wheels, and a new Deep Crystal Blue paint option. You can also get Nappa leather seats.

The new Mazda MX-5 Grand Touring is also home to more safety features. At this trim level, you get high beam control, adaptive headlights, and traffic sign recognition. Meanwhile, the MX-5 RF in Grand Touring spec has base prices starting at $34,525 (M/T) and $35,050.

Take note; all prices are inclusive of $945 destination charges. The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is currently on sale at your favorite dealerships.