2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo pricing announced starting at $29,900

Mazda has announced pricing and package availability for the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo. The vehicle uses the Mazda Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine and slots into the crossover segment. Mazda promises a blend of sophisticated design, amenities, and nimble driving dynamics.

The turbocharged engine under the hood makes 250 horsepower and 320 pound-foot of torque on 93 octane fuel. If it’s filled with 87 octane fuel, it makes 227 horsepower and 310 pound-foot of torque. All CX-30 2.5 Turbo crossovers feature standard i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist.

The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with sport mode. The vehicle also features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Mazda includes a three-year trial of its Connected Services along with an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot with 2Gb of data good for six months.

Advanced keyless entry, eight-speaker sound system, dual USB audio inputs, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air conditioning vents, electric parking brake, a rearview camera, and rain-sensing wipers are all included as standard on turbo models. A 7-inch reconfigurable TFT gauge display along with heated front seats, a power moonroof, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror are also all standard. The Premium Package adds a Bose 12-speaker audio system, heated steering wheel, and leather seats, among other items.

The Premium Plus package adds new safety features and more. The base 2.5 Turbo is $29,900, while adding the Premium Package pushes pricing to $32,300, with the Premium Plus selling for $33,900. All prices are in addition to a $1100 destination and handling charge. There are three premium paint colors offered, including Sold Red Crystal adding $595, Machine Gray Metallic adding $495, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica adding $395.