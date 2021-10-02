Japan gets an exclusive limited-edition two-tone Alpine A110S

One of the cool cars available overseas that sports car fans in America can’t get their hands on is the Alpine A110. In Japan, not only is the standard A110 available but there’s also an extremely limited-edition run of two-tone cars based on the A110S model. The limited-edition Alpine A110S Bi Ton Limitee will be produced in a run of only 24 units.

The special edition car marks the first time the A110 is offered with a contrasting color roof. The roof is only offered in black and can be paired with three other colors for the body. The colors include Blue Alpine, Blue Abyss, and Blanc Iris.

The limited-edition model is inspired by the Alpine cars used by the Formula 1 teams. Inside the cars, the limited editions get contrasting blue stitching on the seats. The seats themselves are black Sabelt monocoque units.

Buyers get standard navigation via a Pioneer head unit, and the cars roll on 18-inch black GT wheels with red brake calipers peeking out. Pricing for the limited-edition cars starts at $81,400 and rises to $82,300 depending on the color chosen. Pricing for the standard A110S starts at $77,650.

Japanese buyers will be able to order one of the 24 available units starting on September 30. Order books will remain open until all 24 available units are sold. Other than the two-tone exterior and contrast stitching inside the car, apparently the same underneath as a standard A110S. As expensive as this car is, it’s significantly cheaper than the Felipe Pantone Edition of the A110 that sold for right at $152,000.