Here's What Makes The Dodge Li'l Red Express Truck So Special

The OPEC oil crisis in 1973 profoundly impacted the car industry (via NPR). Gasoline rationing forced automakers to shift from land yachts to more efficient vehicles. Events around this same time, such as new emissions laws and tighter safety standards, rattled muscle car production as well. Amid the chaos, Dodge discovered that anything over 6,100 pounds was exempt from the new rules, so they cleverly took advantage of the non-eco-friendly loophole, according to MotorTrend.

In 1976 Dodge unveiled its new set of "Adult Toys." Despite the bawdy nomenclature (mind out of the gutter, please), MotorTrend reports this campaign featured four-wheeled American steel with wild names like Warlock, Macho Power Wagon, and Ramcharger. Each one had bold, over-the-top looks, as though a Dodge ad exec noticed the popularity of Hot Wheels and had an ah-ha moment. The "Adult Toys" that came out of this line were nothing short of beastly, with the king being the 1978 Li'l Red Express (LRE), yet another classic muscle car worth owning from Dodge.

According to Chrysler engineer Tom Hoover, Li'l Red Express was considered by many as "The Last American Hot Rod," a claim it backed up. A contemporaneous issue of Car and Driver found by MotorTrend said it reached 100 mph in 19.9 seconds, the quickest of the vehicles it tested. Hot Rod magazine said it ran the quarter mile in 14.7 seconds, beating out a Chevy Camaro Z28 in a head-to-head race (via Hagerty).