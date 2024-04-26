This Is The Volkswagen Golf At 50: From Mk1 To Mk8

Many generations of the Volkswagen Golf can be found parked on streets across the world, but it's particularly popular in Europe, where it's remained a bestseller for many decades. As a result of this enduring popularity, over 37 million examples of the car have left VW's global factories, with over 20 million of those produced at the brand's Wolfsburg factory alone. That's enough to make the Golf the bestselling Volkswagen car ever, comfortably eclipsing the Beetle's lifetime sales of 21.5 million.

March 29, 2024 marked exactly 50 years since the car's introduction, and even after all that time, various models of the latest eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf continue to roll out of the same German factory that produced the original. However, while its production location might have remained the same, almost everything else about the Golf has changed over that time. It's grown larger, more powerful, more complex, and inevitably more expensive. Yet, it still remains the vehicle of choice for hundreds of thousands of buyers every year.