Here's How The Golf Became One Of The Best Selling Volkswagen's Ever Made

When it comes to the world of small cars, Volkswagen arguably has the most iconic design in automobile history with the Volkswagen Beetle. The round vehicle first entered the world in the late 1930s, had a legendary ironic advertising campaign in the 1960s, and went through several successful redesigns until Volkswagen seized production on the Beetle in 2019. It is unusual for a car model to have a run that lasts nearly 90 years, considering style and performance tastes change as time marches on, but VW happened to hit on something that could transcend the decades.

However, that didn't mean Volkswagen was content to sit back and rest on its laurels when it came to the Beetle. It knew that, at some point, the Beetle would fall out of style and that it would need a new compact car to take its place when that happened. Starting in the 1950s, VW produced many cars intending to do just that, but none of them really took off, especially if it were to scrap the Beetle.

After 20 years of trying to find that right successor, it finally hit on one, and while it didn't initially kick the Beetle to the curb, it managed to carve out its own space as its own wonderful little vehicle. That car would be the Volkswagen Golf, and unlike the Beetle, it is still being produced to this day and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. So, what was it about the Golf that made it hit the way all the other VW Beetle replacements just couldn't?