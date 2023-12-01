Every Generation Volkswagen Golf Ranked Slowest To Fastest

The British government saw great potential in war-torn Germany after WWII in setting up and rebuilding the destroyed Volkswagen facility and ramping up production of its compact and economical Type 1 people's car, affectionately called the Beetle. The resulting vehicle ended up being the best-selling car on the planet for many years, embedding itself into transportation systems around the globe while also becoming a cultural icon. However, as the design aged and technology improved, the time came for a replacement. VW, aided by new designs and technology it had acquired from a merger with Audi, introduced its replacement and named it Golf.

The new car introduced VW as a manufacturer of modern water-cooled cars using inline engines transversely mounted to drive the front wheels, a setup that has since become the standard for small cars. It also took off immediately, gaining sales in Europe and later arriving in American showrooms as the VW Rabbit. Since that time, the Golf — VW of America ditched the Rabbit moniker with the 1985 update — has been a staple of VW dealer showrooms worldwide.

It has also spawned some special editions, including the iconic Golf GTI, which arguably gave rise to the "hot hatch" trend that made small cars cool. The Golf is fast approaching its 60th anniversary, but sadly, the electrification of VW automobiles indicates that a Mk9 Golf may never arrive, ending with the 2024 model year. Regardless, we still have eight generations of Golf production, and here are all of them ranked from slowest to fastest.