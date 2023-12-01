Every Generation Volkswagen Golf Ranked Slowest To Fastest
The British government saw great potential in war-torn Germany after WWII in setting up and rebuilding the destroyed Volkswagen facility and ramping up production of its compact and economical Type 1 people's car, affectionately called the Beetle. The resulting vehicle ended up being the best-selling car on the planet for many years, embedding itself into transportation systems around the globe while also becoming a cultural icon. However, as the design aged and technology improved, the time came for a replacement. VW, aided by new designs and technology it had acquired from a merger with Audi, introduced its replacement and named it Golf.
The new car introduced VW as a manufacturer of modern water-cooled cars using inline engines transversely mounted to drive the front wheels, a setup that has since become the standard for small cars. It also took off immediately, gaining sales in Europe and later arriving in American showrooms as the VW Rabbit. Since that time, the Golf — VW of America ditched the Rabbit moniker with the 1985 update — has been a staple of VW dealer showrooms worldwide.
It has also spawned some special editions, including the iconic Golf GTI, which arguably gave rise to the "hot hatch" trend that made small cars cool. The Golf is fast approaching its 60th anniversary, but sadly, the electrification of VW automobiles indicates that a Mk9 Golf may never arrive, ending with the 2024 model year. Regardless, we still have eight generations of Golf production, and here are all of them ranked from slowest to fastest.
8. 1975–1984 Volkswagen Golf (Mk1 1st Generation)
In 1974, VW introduced its Beetle replacement to the world with the all-new Golf hatchback for the 1975 model year. Available as a three-door or five-door hatchback, this new VW arrived in a world struck by fuel cruises and oil embargoes to a public ready for smaller, more economical cars. Additionally, technology was advanced at a fever pitch, giving VW a prime opportunity to explore better engineering for its cars.
Engine options for the original Golf were few. The base model received a 1.1-liter four-cylinder with a measly 50 horsepower, while the American version received a more robust 1.5-liter producing 70 horsepower. A highly fuel-efficient 1.1-liter diesel was also offered, delivering phenomenal fuel mileage of up to 40 mpg while requiring a zero to 60 mph time recorded in minutes rather than seconds.
In 1975, VW kicked off the "hot hatch" craze with its high-performance GTI model, which increased the engine size to 1.6 liters and added fuel injection to boost the output to 100 horsepower. The combination of more power with an improved suspension and a few aesthetic touches to highlight its sporty nature led to demand quickly outpacing supply. The engine was increased to 1.8 liters in 1982, but Americans had to wait until 1983 to have a crack at their first Rabbit GTI model. By 1983, power was up to 110 horsepower, which propelled the GTI models to 60 in 9.7 seconds and topped out at 119 mph.
7. 1985–1992 Volkswagen Golf (Mk2 2nd Generation)
The year 1985 saw the first redesign of the Golf model line. Times were changing, and VW needed to keep up with its popular hatchback. However, changes made to the Mk2 Golf were not too radical and mostly brought its styling forward to a modern standard while increasing the technical capabilities of its mechanical bits.
The corners of the Mk2 became softer and the overall shape a bit more streamlined, and mid-way through production, the circular sealed-beam headlamps were swapped for composite lenses for most models. Base model engines jumped up to 1.3 liters while the most common four-cylinder became the 1.8-liter variant, which was good for about 100 horsepower.
Peeking inside a Mk2 Golf reveals an interior that shares many of the same attributes of the outgoing model. The shape of the binnacle, glovebox, and other components changed little, although the upholstery and door panels were much improved. Also, while diesel engines had been available for many years, the Mk2 Golf is the first available with a turbo diesel, finally making it an efficient choice with an acceptable acceleration for modern traffic.
The Golf GTI continued as an option with this next-generation Golf, upping the peak power rating to 134 horsepower thanks to a 1.8-liter engine with 16 valves. However, a limited run — most likely only sold in Europe — of GTI G60 models received a supercharger, upping power to 158 horsepower, thereby increasing speed to 60 in 8.3 seconds and flat-out at 134 mph.
6. 1993–1997 Volkswagen Golf (Mk3 3rd Generation)
Dominating the '90s small car market for VW was the Mk3 Golf. Having progressed steadily from a lowly economy car built to get the masses on wheels, VW was making quality vehicles that were becoming ever-increasingly desirable options in this era. Though the Golf was a small car, it was no less a good choice for those who wanted a nice car but preferred something a bit smaller.
VW had, for many years, displayed a knack for updating its cars without fundamentally altering them too much. This kept the Golf lines very much in place while upgrading everything around them. This can be seen in the Mk3 inside and out, where the dashboard is once again arranged the same as it had been for years but built with more modern components and updated controls.
The exterior is much the same, with the basic design from 1974 intact while it was updated with more curves and sifter edges all around. Another attribute consistent with Golf design is that everything has always been distinctly European, eschewing gaudy chrome and superfluous trim design for straightforward minimalist flourishes.
While VW continued to offer the GTI performance variant, there was another model that provided even more generous performance, the VR6. The engine powering this car is a narrow-angle V6 built in such a small package it fits in the space of a four-cylinder engine with such a narrow V that only one head is required. This bumps output to 172 horsepower, providing a top speed of 140 mph and a zero to 60 time of 7.6 seconds.
5. 1998–2005 Volkswagen Golf (Mk4 4th Generation)
Just before the new century came to pass, VW introduced its fifth iteration of the Golf. With more than 20 years of production, the technology and refinement of the Golf had reached ever-higher levels, exemplified by the Mk4 Golf's excellent design and engineering. Engine options had grown to include a range of gasoline units from 1.4 liters to 2.0 liters, with a new 1.6-liter option with direct fuel injection, a relatively new system at the time. Furthermore, diesel offerings had been growing steadily, and the TDI, which stands for Turbo Direct Injected, options had gained widespread acceptance in the difficult American market for diesel passenger cars.
VW made fervent attempts to move the Golf more upmarket. The range of engines and plentiful option choices available with this generation show success in this endeavor. Buyers could get a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine or a 2.0 non-turbo option. The diesel TDI 1.8-liter remained a highly efficient choice, while the VR6 remained a good option for those wanting extra torque.
In 2002, VW offered the Golf with its new dual-clutch DSG transmission, a standard transmission that shifts automatically thanks to a dual-clutch system with technology borrowed from F1 racing. However, for the best performance, VW offered the Golf R32, a Europe-only production car that came with a 3.2-liter VR6 engine with 24 valves that produced 247 horsepower. With the small size of the car, that made it good for 155 mph top speed and from zero to 60 in a scant 6.5 seconds.
4. 2006–2009 Volkswagen Golf (Mk5 5th Generation)
Many of the Golf Mk5 Golfs sold from 2006 to 2009 are still on the streets today in good running condition — it should be noted that it debuted up to three years earlier outside of the United States. VW also revived the Rabbit name, although that idea would be short-lived as the Golf name returned just a few years later. Regardless, there is a good reason these are still driving around in good shape despite being more than a decade old. They are well-built and offer attractive styling with engaging driving characteristics. It's not that they are without flaws, but those well cared for are still surviving, if not thriving, under their current ownership.
Mk5 Golf models offer an impressive array of technology, particularly in the later models, as these were among the first to receive such options as factory navigation and screen-based infotainment systems. The styling saw the increasing use of curves and flowing lines to end up with a sleek and compact hatchback with a true sporty design.
The push into premium territory had been completed by the time these cars hit showrooms. Features such as Xenon headlamps, high-powered engines, all-wheel-drive, and ultra-premium interiors were all on offer, making the Golf an extremely pleasant place to be. The top-range performer was again the R32 model, tying the previous generation for speed. The same 247-horsepower VR6 pushed it to 155 mph and from zero to 60 in 6.5 seconds.
3. 2010–2014 Volkswagen Golf (Mk6 6th Generation)
With the Mk6 Golf, VW designers began adopting a look that has since evolved into the current design language used across the VW lineup. Merging the headlights into a single strip with the grille running across the front end of the car is now the defining VW look. It started with the 2010 models, creating a sleek and streamlined look across the front of all VW models.
For years, engines produced by VW and other carmakers followed a trend, enlarging the displacement and providing more power across all ranges. By 2010, the trend had started to reverse with the growth in the use of turbocharging, a technology at which VW was at the forefront. This led the base engine to be reduced to 1.2 liters. The output of that engine was still relatively modest at 85 horsepower, but with a small increase to just 1.4 liters, VW engineers managed to squeeze an impressive 160 horsepower out of its TSI turbocharged engines.
The Mk6 Golf continued VW's push upmarket, and the interiors of these cars demonstrated that by offering premium materials with good build quality and excellent comfort. Thrill seekers during this period had a choice of three high-output choices: the Golf GTI, Golf GTD, and the new Golf R. The GTD is a version of the high-performance GTI powered by a diesel engine. Its 258-pound-foot torque rating makes it a potent oil burner. The Golf R, however, is the top performer among the Mk6 models. With the Golf R, you get an impressive 266 horsepower, good for a zero to 60 mph time of just 5.7 seconds, with speed topping out at 155 mph.
2. 2015–2019 Volkswagen Golf (Mk7 7th Generation)
Late-model VW Golf models, including the Mk7 Golf, have been given increasingly sharper lines with more angular flourishes than ever before. Previous models of Golf have almost always had bodies constructed of clean sheets of metal devoid of any breaks in the overall contours. This changed with the Mk7 as designers offered more lines along the beltline and angles at the corners of the fenders and front end. Furthermore, the uninterrupted line from headlight to headlight became more geometric and streamlined while allowing for more advanced headlight and LED accent light technology, giving the car an overall more modern and slightly aggressive look.
Engine displacement continued to fall as the Golf could be bought with as little as a 1.0-liter engine, though it still made the same 85 horsepower, and the highest displacement for a regular version Golf stopped at 1.5 liters with 150 horsepower. High efficiency is clearly a priority in building these cars. To that end, VW also introduced the e-Golf, powered by batteries only, with the 2015 model, prepping the company for its eventual electrification takeover.
Performance was still offered alongside the highly efficient models, with options including the GTI, GTD, and GTI TCR. However, the top-performing Golf remains the Golf R, with up to 306 horsepower from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This one offers incredible performance by reaching 60 mpg in only 4.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 155 mph, but it takes even less time to get there with this model.
1. 2020–present Volkswagen Golf (Mk8 8th Generation)
With the present-day Mk8 Golf, we have a technologically advanced car packed full of cutting-edge features and those that make driving a pleasant and safe experience. Sensors abound to keep you out of harm's way, while a centrally mounted screen keeps you in touch with the world. It is definitely a modern and premium experience, though the Golf has long since left its position as an economy car. With prices creeping toward $50,000 — the Golf R is priced at $46,605 — well-optioned Golfs are not cheap.
Engine options in current Golfs are not as widespread as they once were, but several hybrid choices have been added. With a 1.4-liter TSI hybrid powertrain, horsepower peaks at 245, promising lively driving with excellent efficiency. Diesel engines remain an option but for the best combination of power and efficiency, the hybrid rules. This is also likely to be the last generation of Golf, as VW appears poised to replace it altogether with its new ID.3 hatchback EV.
Before gasoline-powered Golfs are gone forever, potential buyers can currently get the most powerful Golf ever made, the Mk8 Golf R. The latest edition of this model continues to use the same 2.0-liter displacement but with power increased to an impressive 328 horsepower. With that, the Golf R can hit 60 in 4.6 seconds, an acceleration only seen in supercars a generation before. Furthermore, the top speed has also been bumped up to 168 mph, the highest of any factory Golf since 1975.