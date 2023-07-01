The Most Reliable Engines Ever Built By Volkswagen, Ranked

Volkswagen products can be found in nearly any country around the world. Its simple and stylish VW logo is ubiquitous and iconic, often adopted as a fashion accessory in a way that goes even beyond the automotive industry. Despite its role as a pop culture fixture and its dominant role in mass marketing, VW is a car company that produces self-propelled machines for the masses. VW sits among the top makers within the industry's hierarchy with a portfolio of brands spanning every market segment built atop a long and storied history.

The cars produced by VW are all equipped with engines also produced by the company. While just a handful of engine variations drove the company to success in its early days, the offerings have since diversified significantly and today's VW offers a full range of gasoline and diesel varieties from small and efficient models for compact vehicles to those produced for large trucks and buses. VW has also produced many high-performance engines over the years while putting significant effort toward turbo technology starting in the late '90s. Throughout its history, VW has been known both for making ultra-reliable and robust vehicles as well as problematic and finicky models. While no company can hit it out of the park every single time, VW has made many excellent products, and these particular engines from the manufacturer are known to be the most reliable, listed from good to best.