2023 Volkswagen Jetta Sport Review: More Than Just A Cheap Car

With automakers — and their customers — increasingly focusing on crossovers and SUVs, it's easy to dismiss the VW Jetta. In fact, it was Volkswagen's most popular passenger car in America in 2022, selling more than three times the Golf GTI, Golf R, and Arteon combined. The fact that it's the cheapest new VW you can buy in the U.S. doesn't hurt, of course.

It kicks off at just $20,554 (plus $1,095 destination) for the Jetta S, while this 2023 Jetta Sport nudges that up to $21,555 plus destination. Both have the same drivetrain, a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine driving the front wheels, with 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard; an eight-speed automatic is an $800 option — or standard on the Jetta SE and SEL trims.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Don't look at the "Sport" badge and assume extra performance, then. Instead, it's mainly — though not entirely — a styling exercise, swapping the base 16-inch wheels for 17-inch alloys, and throwing on black side mirror caps, a light bar in the front grill, and sports bumpers with lights. The result looks clean, even if I wouldn't mind a few extra color options: beyond the black, white, and two metallic gray options, the only hue that stands out is metallic black. VW does at least get credit for not charging extra for any of the different paints.