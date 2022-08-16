2022 Volkswagen Arteon Review: Remembering Elegance

The progressive shift of the new car market away from sedans and towards SUVs has taken its toll on your options if you don't need a crossover to reassure yourself about your outdoorsy and active lifestyle. Volkswagen's line-up in the U.S. hasn't quite felt the axe like, say, that of Ford's over the past few years, but the retirement of the Passat and the paring back of the Golf range has left no uncertainty about where VW's priorities lie. It almost comes as a surprise, then, that the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is yet to take its curtain call.

On sale in the U.S. from early 2019, refreshed the following year, and now getting an engine and transmission update for the 2022 model year, it's fair to say the Arteon is not a heavy-hitter in Volkswagen's line-up. The automaker sold just 170 of them in the first six months of 2022, a sign of the times for sure, but undoubtedly also an opportunity for those seeking attainable exclusivity. You can point out to your neighbor that Ferrari sold ten times that many cars in the Americas in the same six-month period.