2022 Volkswagen Taos Review: A Subcompact SUV With Space

Volkswagen's smallest SUV has a big challenge. Subcompact crossovers are still selling like hotcakes, and competition is fierce around models that not only target first-time new car buyers like young families but which hope to make lifelong brand loyalists out of them, too. When you're building to a price, though, choosing what to leave out is as important as what you put in.

It's a segment South Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia have been cleaning up in, combining perky styling with lashings of practicality and then crowning it all with attainable pricing. Over in Mazda's line-up, meanwhile, models like the CX-30 promise more enthusiasm in return for their moderate premium, while domestic brands such as Chevrolet keep their gaze resolutely on the pocketbook with slight SUVs like the super-cheap Trailblazer.

Even with supply chain shortages and dealer markups, then, you're spoiled for choice. Aiming to make its mark is the 2022 VW Taos, freshly added to the line-up for this model year and the cheapest of the automaker's SUV range. Along with handsome styling, it promises a little Tiguan class for those drivers with some above-segment aspirations, though its biggest luxury might well be how much space it delivers.