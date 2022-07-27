The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued Their Most Luxurious Car

To gearheads, a phaeton is an open-body car style usually found on four-door vehicles popular up until about World War II. Its most desirable feature was that it looked like a car meant to be driven around by a chauffeur, giving off the distinct aura of being rich and famous. But without any fixed weather protection, at higher speeds, the rear occupants were usually battered about by the wind instead of being pampered in the cushiony lap of luxury.

Greek mythology students know Phaethon as the progeny of the sun god Helios and the water nymph Clymene. According to Greeka, Phaethon's chum once teased him that his father wasn't the sun god. Both of his parents, though, confirmed that Helios really was a god, and to prove that he was, Helios promised to give his son whatever he asked. So, Phaethon asked to drive his dad's god-fueled chariot around for the day. You must know where this is headed, right?

Phaethon took the reigns and revved the horses but couldn't keep the chariot under the cosmic speed limit. During his celestial drive-by of Earth, he got too close and grazed it, causing widespread damage. Before he could do any more harm, though, Zeus tossed a thunderbolt at Phaethon and sent him plummeting to his doom.

It's ironic — and possibly not all that shocking — that when Volkswagen stamped a name associated with a Greek tragedy and car style known for questionable design flaws onto one of its vehicles, nothing good would come of it.