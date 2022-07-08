VW Reveals The Super-Luxury Sedan Its Electric Cars Killed

In 2015, a new take on the Phaeton was announced — the Phaeton D2. It was billed as having a more "emotional" design than its predecessors, a "pure electric drive with long-distance capability," "more communication options," and "semi-autonomous driver-aid systems." It was assumed the new luxury car would be on the market in 2017 or 2018, but it didn't get there at all.

Volkswagen says a single driveable one-off model of the Phaeton D2 was produced. The prototype was based on designs by VW's Head of Exterior Design Marco Pavone and its Head of Interior Design Tomasz Bachorski. VW's press office says the pair's styling was selected due to its "sporty and flat contours and high-quality interior." The prototype was also based on Volkswagen's Modular Standard Drivetrain Platform (MLB). The Porsche-designed platform develops a standard for the company's longitudinal engine, front, and all-wheel drive vehicles, allowing parts to be used interchangeably regardless of the car's dimensions. Adopting the platform drives down costs and improves efficiency.

Looking back, Bachorski seems proud of his work and points out that although the D2 never was, it still left a legacy. "The fact that the Phaeton D2 was ahead of its time can be seen today in features such as the curved display, which was planned for the Phaeton successor and which was launched on the market in 2018 in the Touareg's Innovision Cockpit," said Bachorski.

Although the prototype seemed to take the original Phaeton forwards into the future, and many of its features would appear on other VW cars, a full D2 release was not to be. After viewing the drivable model, VW's Supervisory Board decided not to go ahead with the Phaeton D2, and focus their efforts on "aligning Volkswagen for electric mobility" instead.