Volkswagen Doubles Down On Sub-$35k Electric Car Promise, But The Wait Might Be Long

Volkswagen launched its first U.S.-bound EV, the Volkswagen ID.4, in 2021 for just under $40,000. Now, it's on a mission to come up with another vehicle with an even lower price tag. According to Reuters, the German auto major company wants to introduce an affordable sub-$35k EV in the next few years, allowing it to compete with its rivals, many of whom are also planning to launch similarly priced EVs in the U.S.

Volkswagen's ambitious plans for an affordable EV were revealed by Reinhard Fischer, the Head of Strategy at VW Group America, who spoke at the Reuters Events Mobile Automotive USA 2023 conference. According to Fischer, the company is currently exploring the possibility of bringing this sub-$35K electric car to consumers in the next 3-4 years, indirectly hinting at a possible 2026 or 2027 timeline for the actual product launch.

Fischer went on to add that the company's planned sub $35k EV would be manufactured at its plants either in the U.S. or Mexico. For those unaware, the company has two production facilities in North America: one in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the second in Puebla, Mexico. A third plant is planned in South America, which will primarily cater to Volkswagen's subsidiary Scout.

Interestingly, Volkswagen's decision to double down on its commitment to the EV space in the U.S. comes at a time when other players like GM and Ford have scaled back EV-focused investment in the country.