2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Review: An Electric SUV For The Masses

With electric car sales increasing, new models being announced seemingly every week, and even traditional vehicles like pickups and three-row SUVs ousting gasoline and embracing electrons, it'd be easy to assume everyone is on board. In reality, although some drivers have already been swayed by gutsy acceleration and home charging convenience, the transition is still a work in progress. Volkswagen's answer is an EV that, though fully electric, still feels approachable and familiar enough to avoid scaring potential switchers in the dealership.

Swooping and curvaceous, like a glass and metal egg, the 2023 VW ID.4 may not be quite as charming as the upcoming ID. Buzz electric microbus but it's still fairly cute. It's deceptively large, too: this Pro S trim — gleaming in Aurora Red metallic paint — wears sizable 20-inch alloy wheels.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At the front, a fascia-spanning light bar helps lift the blunt nose, while the oversized VW badge and LED-rimmed headlamps are reminiscent of Flavor Flav with his exaggerated jewelry and glasses. That's probably not what Volkswagen was going for. Things only get awkward south of the C-pillar, where curves run up against the designer's need to elevate the roofline and ensure trunk space. The result looks a little busy.

It's hard to argue with the ID.4's packaging, though. While it may be five inches shorter than VW's Tiguan, the EV has slightly more front legroom and only an inch less in the rear (comparing the five-seater ID.4 to the two-row, five-seater Tiguan). Cargo space is 30.3 cu-ft with the second row up, and 64.2 cu-ft with it folded down.