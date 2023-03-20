2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Review: Family Heirloom

You could forgive Volkswagen for playing it safe with the Tiguan. Perennially popular in the U.S. and abroad, the compact SUV is a star in the automaker's sales charts, occupying the sweet spot of price, practicality, and a little upscale charm. While VW's focus is clearly on electrification these days, it's models like this 2023 Tiguan SEL R-Line which are covering the cost of all that EV development.

Year on year, then, the tweaks to the Tiguan are small but potentially meaningful. Pricing for the 2023 crossover starts at $25,950 (plus $1,295 destination) for the Tiguan S; at the other end of the scale, this fully-loaded SEL R-Line rocks up at $38,614 all-in. That sets the VW up against heavyweights like Honda's CR-V, upstarts like Kia's Sportage and Hyundai's Tucson, and wildcards like the Mazda CX-50.

With its fascia-spanning light bar, reserved application of chrome, and the R-Line's grille and silver roof rails, the Tiguan is a classy and restrained option in a category where outlandish proportions and fashion-chasing creases are now commonplace. Even salt-crusted from my snow-slicked Midwest roads, it looks grown-up and reassuringly stolid.