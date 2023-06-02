2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Revealed In Three-Row US Form: What You Need To Know

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz for the U.S. market has finally been revealed in production form, a long-wheelbase, three-row version of what's arguably the automaker's most eagerly anticipated EV so far. Inspired by the iconic VW Microbus models of the 1960s and '70s, the production ID. Buzz was teased by the head-turning ID BUZZ concept of 2016, which surprised even Volkswagen with the level of interest it inspired.

It feels like we've been waiting a long time for the ID. Buzz to arrive in the United States. The bad news is, there's still a little longer to be patient: Volkswagen says that the three-row electric microbus should finally begin sales in Q3 2024 in North America. That's despite the fact that the shorter, two-row version is already on sale in Europe.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The staggered launch, VW insists, is because it has been busy making sure the longer ID. Buzz suits its intended market. As well as more space, there's a bigger battery, more power, and the option of both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. They're the headline upgrades, but Volkswagen has also made some changes to the interior and exterior styling.