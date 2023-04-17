2025 Volkswagen ID.7 First Look: Sleek Style And Odd Decisions

The 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 has an uphill battle ahead of it. The brand-new, all-electric sedan may have made its official debut today, but by the time it goes on sale it'll face rivals including Tesla's well-established Model 3, to newer fare like the Hyundai Ioniq 6. Add in the fact that the ID.7 is a sedan, at a time when the sales share of crossovers and SUVs continues to rise, and the scale of the electric car's challenge starts to become clear.

In the U.S., at least, it'll share electric flagship status with the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen's upcoming EV microbus. Both are expected to arrive in North America in 2024, lagging behind European counterparts.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

By then, it's entirely likely that the fast-moving EV segment will have evolved again. Volkswagen is attempting to put its best foot forward with the 2025 ID.7, packing the sedan with hardware and gadgets so-far unseen on its other MEB-based electric models. Here's what stands out from VW's fanciest electric car.