2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets A Price Tag That Should Worry Tesla
After weeks of teasers and hot anticipation, Hyundai has finally announced the price of its latest electric vehicle, pushing it right into Tesla's playfield. The IONIQ 6 goes straight against the Tesla Model 3 and its conservative aging looks with a fresh design, spacious cabin space, and appealing interiors. The Hyundai offering is not too far off in terms of raw performance, either.
The Tesla Model 3 offers an EPA-estimated range of 358 miles with the Long Range AWD model, while the IONIQ 6's SE RWD Long Range model edges past its Tesla rival with a 361-mile range. The Korean brand also gives tough competition on the charging figures. The Model 3 goes up to 250 kW, while Hyundai touts a 360 kW peak charging capability for the IONIQ 6.
Hyundai may not offer cutting-edge tricks like the Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta driver assist system, but the Korean automaker still offers plenty of neat features with its four-door sedan, such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, OTA software updates, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, among others. On the warranty side of things, Hyundai promises a 10-year (or 100,000-miles) coverage for the powertrain and battery, and complimentary tire maintenance at 3-year or 36,000 miles traveled.
Knocking at Tesla's doors with oomph and substance
The IONIQ 6 starts at $41,600, but the company warns that it will only be up for grabs in a limited quantity later this summer. For comparison, Tesla currently asks $42,990 for the base Model 3 with a 272 miles range. The IONIQ 6 will be available in a total of four configurations and will be hitting Hyundai outlets later this spring in the United States.
The entry-level IONIQ model comes equipped with a 53 kWh battery, while the higher-end IONIQ 6 SE Long Range offering a 77.7 kWh battery will set you back by $45,500 excluding delivery charges. Buyers can also pick between a single rear motor and a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) model, with the latter starting at $49,000. The EPA range figures stand at 240 miles for the base model, going all the way up to 361 miles for the Long Range single-motor variant. Hyundai will also sell the IONIQ 6 in a limited edition avatar that will go up to $56,100. For all trims, Hyundai will collect $1,115 as a delivery charge, while EV tax cuts would vary from state to state.