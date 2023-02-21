2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets A Price Tag That Should Worry Tesla

Hyundai IONIQ 6 silver Hyundai
By Nadeem Sarwar/Feb. 21, 2023 9:11 pm EST

After weeks of teasers and hot anticipation, Hyundai has finally announced the price of its latest electric vehicle, pushing it right into Tesla's playfield. The IONIQ 6 goes straight against the Tesla Model 3 and its conservative aging looks with a fresh design, spacious cabin space, and appealing interiors. The Hyundai offering is not too far off in terms of raw performance, either. 

The Tesla Model 3 offers an EPA-estimated range of 358 miles with the Long Range AWD model, while the IONIQ 6's SE RWD Long Range model edges past its Tesla rival with a 361-mile range. The Korean brand also gives tough competition on the charging figures. The Model 3 goes up to 250 kW, while Hyundai touts a 360 kW peak charging capability for the IONIQ 6.

Hyundai may not offer cutting-edge tricks like the Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta driver assist system, but the Korean automaker still offers plenty of neat features with its four-door sedan, such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, OTA software updates, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, among others. On the warranty side of things, Hyundai promises a 10-year (or 100,000-miles) coverage for the powertrain and battery, and complimentary tire maintenance at 3-year or 36,000 miles traveled.

Knocking at Tesla's doors with oomph and substance

Hyundai IONIQ 6 black Hyundai

The IONIQ 6 starts at $41,600, but the company warns that it will only be up for grabs in a limited quantity later this summer. For comparison, Tesla currently asks $42,990 for the base Model 3 with a 272 miles range. The IONIQ 6 will be available in a total of four configurations and will be hitting Hyundai outlets later this spring in the United States.

The entry-level IONIQ model comes equipped with a 53 kWh battery, while the higher-end IONIQ 6 SE Long Range offering a 77.7 kWh battery will set you back by $45,500 excluding delivery charges. Buyers can also pick between a single rear motor and a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) model, with the latter starting at $49,000. The EPA range figures stand at 240 miles for the base model, going all the way up to 361 miles for the Long Range single-motor variant. Hyundai will also sell the IONIQ 6 in a limited edition avatar that will go up to $56,100. For all trims, Hyundai will collect $1,115 as a delivery charge, while EV tax cuts would vary from state to state.

