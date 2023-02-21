2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets A Price Tag That Should Worry Tesla

After weeks of teasers and hot anticipation, Hyundai has finally announced the price of its latest electric vehicle, pushing it right into Tesla's playfield. The IONIQ 6 goes straight against the Tesla Model 3 and its conservative aging looks with a fresh design, spacious cabin space, and appealing interiors. The Hyundai offering is not too far off in terms of raw performance, either.

The Tesla Model 3 offers an EPA-estimated range of 358 miles with the Long Range AWD model, while the IONIQ 6's SE RWD Long Range model edges past its Tesla rival with a 361-mile range. The Korean brand also gives tough competition on the charging figures. The Model 3 goes up to 250 kW, while Hyundai touts a 360 kW peak charging capability for the IONIQ 6.

Hyundai may not offer cutting-edge tricks like the Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta driver assist system, but the Korean automaker still offers plenty of neat features with its four-door sedan, such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, OTA software updates, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, among others. On the warranty side of things, Hyundai promises a 10-year (or 100,000-miles) coverage for the powertrain and battery, and complimentary tire maintenance at 3-year or 36,000 miles traveled.