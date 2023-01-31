Hyundai Ioniq 6 Completes EPA Test, Proves To Be One Of The Most Efficient Vehicles In The US

When it comes to electric vehicles, efficiency is a significantly more important metric than a gasoline car. Fuel-economy is important for convenience and your wallet, but you are often never far away from a gas station where it only takes a few minutes to fill up if you're running low on gas. It's a different story with EVs: In many areas, the charging architecture is not always up to snuff, and if you can find a DC fast charger that works, it's still slower than filling up at the pump. Needless to say, battery range is of utmost importance with EVs.

Fortunately for the consumer, EVs are getting more and more efficient as manufacturers streamline production and develop new battery technology. Even the least expensive new EV on the market — the Chevy Bolt — has an estimated range of 259 miles on a charge, and tests have shown that it can exceed that with careful driving. 259 miles is more than enough range for a simple commuter car and grocery getter. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is a futuristic looking EV that sports an estimated range of 303 miles. It's new sibling, the sleek Ioniq 6, has just gone through EPA testing, and its range puts it up there with the best EVs on the market.