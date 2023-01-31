Hyundai Ioniq 6 Completes EPA Test, Proves To Be One Of The Most Efficient Vehicles In The US
When it comes to electric vehicles, efficiency is a significantly more important metric than a gasoline car. Fuel-economy is important for convenience and your wallet, but you are often never far away from a gas station where it only takes a few minutes to fill up if you're running low on gas. It's a different story with EVs: In many areas, the charging architecture is not always up to snuff, and if you can find a DC fast charger that works, it's still slower than filling up at the pump. Needless to say, battery range is of utmost importance with EVs.
Fortunately for the consumer, EVs are getting more and more efficient as manufacturers streamline production and develop new battery technology. Even the least expensive new EV on the market — the Chevy Bolt — has an estimated range of 259 miles on a charge, and tests have shown that it can exceed that with careful driving. 259 miles is more than enough range for a simple commuter car and grocery getter. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is a futuristic looking EV that sports an estimated range of 303 miles. It's new sibling, the sleek Ioniq 6, has just gone through EPA testing, and its range puts it up there with the best EVs on the market.
One of the longest range EVs
According to a press release from Hyundai, the new 2023 Ioniq 6 RWD Long Range has achieved an estimated range of 361 miles after its final round of tests by the EPA. That range is only outclassed by top-of-the-line EVs like the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S. For comparison, the 2022 Lucid Air Dream R has an estimated range of a positively wild 520 miles on a charge (according to the EPA), but that car also starts at $169,000 and reservations are completely closed. The $94,990 Tesla Model S has an estimated range of 405 miles according to Tesla.
The Ioniq 6 is clearly a heavy hitter when it comes to range. Price has not been revealed before it goes on sale in North America this spring, but given the fact it's only outdone by cars in the six-figure range, it has the potential to be one of the best EVs for the money.
Hyundai states that the range is achieved through the Ioniq 6's ability to cut through the air with relatively little resistance thanks to its streamlined shaped, and it has found that 18-inch wheels work the best for efficiency.