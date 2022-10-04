The US Electric Cars With Over 300 Miles Of Range
Electric vehicle range is often one of the chief concerns for drivers considering an all-electric driving experience. After all, no one wants to be stranded when the battery runs out. With EV technology getting better, range is naturally increasing. EVs are becoming much more useful for long-distance driving.
Less than a decade ago, you would be hard-pressed to find an EV with 200 miles of range, much less anything approaching 300. Nowadays, there are several electric vehicles with a range that well exceeds 300 miles. Some will even go more than 400 miles without needing a charge. Until now, EVs were mostly relegated to short excursions around town of for commuting. According to the United States Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average vacation distance for a family is 261 miles. With a 300-plus mile range EV, the next drive to the beach over the summer might not need any gas at all.
The kings and queens of range
One can hardly mention long-range EVs without giving proper respect to the Lucid Air Dream Edition. The Lucid Air packs a range of about 520 miles on a charge. Granted, it costs over $170,000 for the privilege of owning one, but 500-plus miles of range is crazy on any car, much less an EV (via Car and Driver).
Then there's the usual suspect. Properly equipped, every new Tesla sports a range of more than 300 miles. The Model S offers the most bang for your charge at an EPA estimated 396 miles. The Model 3 can go for an estimated 358 miles on a charge. And the Model X will go for about 350 miles before needing a charge.
There are EV trucks with long ranges as well, the Ford F-150 Lightning will travel around 320 miles on a charge. The armored personnel carrier-like Hummer EV has enough battery capacity for upwards of 329 miles of driving, and the Rivian R1T has the prerequisite number of electrons to go approximately 314 miles (via Car and Driver). EV SUVs like the Mustang Mach-E, BMW iX, and Rivian R1S will go for 305 miles, 316 miles, and 324 miles respectively.
With a range of 350 miles, even luxury sedans like the Mercedes EQS glide into the long-range EV party. The BMW i4 just barely makes it with an estimated range of 301 miles. Lastly, the Kia EV6 makes the list at 310 miles of range.