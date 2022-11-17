Hyundai Ioniq 6 Boasts Impressive Range With Its North American Reveal

When the Hyundai Ioniq 6 was first revealed earlier this year, it looked to be a serious attempt to take on Tesla's EV dominance. It's one of the first real attempts at a compact and affordable EV sedan from a brand that's already proven it knows what it's doing with electric vehicles that don't cost a small fortune — namely the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 6 is part of Hyundai's electric plans for the future, and could prove to be a winner in a severely lacking segment. It helps that the Ioniq 6 looks fantastic by most accounts.

The earlier Hyundai Ioniq 5's styling works so well because it looks a lot like a concept car, with its hard lines and Blade Runner-like styling cues. The new Ioniq 6 smooths out those lines and goes with a more elegant styling approach, which leads to a generally cleaner and more aerodynamic outline. Now that the Ioniq 6 has been revealed in its full glory in Los Angeles, its estimated range and available features could give Tesla and other EV competitors a run for their money.