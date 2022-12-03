Here's How Long A Lucid Air Battery Will Probably Last

After working for Tesla to develop the Tesla Model S, Peter Rawlinson left the company and became the founder of Lucid Air. He told the New York Times he resigned from Tesla because he felt Elon Musk was mistreating him, and he had to look after his sick mother. As fate would have it, he assembled a team that went on to develop a 1000-hp Lucid Air that could compete with Tesla. Beyond that, Lucid Air is setting itself apart as the luxury brand of electric vehicles. We took the Lucid Air Grand Touring for a test drive and we were impressed by the space and the interior quality that can stand up to German luxury cars.

But the Lucid Air is not just known for its incredible performance and luxurious comfort — it offers an unmatched battery range. Before Lucid Air was born, the company behind it designed battery packs for the Formula E (via Car and Driver). In other words, Lucid Motors has a lot of experience in developing EV batteries, and that could be the reason why even Tesla is yet to catch up on its electric range.

Nevertheless, the battery of a Lucid Air degrades over time — like all batteries. How long is the Lucid Air battery expected to last? Let's find out.