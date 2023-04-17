Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Sedan Revealed: All The Details On VW's New EV Flagship

Sedans may have fallen out of favor in recent years, but that isn't stopping Volkswagen from making one its new flagship of the electric ID. line-up. The new VW ID.7 has made its full debut today, promising to give the MEB all-electric platform its best range and greatest efficiency to-date, with estimates of up to 435 miles from certain configurations. It'll also be Volkswagen's most high-tech EV so far, with an augmented reality (AR) head-up display.

Where the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover gave us a first taste of the MEB architecture VW bet its EV future on, the ID.7 is an altogether more stately affair. Over 16 feet long, and styled with aerodynamics in mind as much as aesthetics, it's a fastback sedan that picks up on cues from the Arteon.

Volkwagen

To that, VW adds a more sculpted hood and a largely grille-free fascia, relying on LED Matrix headlamps and a nose-spanning LED strip to add visual interest. More horizontal lines feature at the rear, where a trunk-spanning LED bar flows into the wraparound LED lamp clusters.