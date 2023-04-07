2023 Volkswagen Arteon Review: A Stylish Sedan On Borrowed Time

The parking structure is a sea of SUVs and trucks, chunky children's toys snuggled together like some cubist installation in the airport's long-term lot. Hard to spot, at first, the sharklike snout of the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon, poking cheekily between the F-150s and Silverados.

Officially a sedan, but something far more special even at first glance, the Arteon's roofline falls well short of the hoods of those pickups. Its curves susurrate with appealing discretion, at a time when most new vehicle design seems inspired by post-apocalyptic survival. Its price tag, too, could surprise you. This fashion-forward four-door starts at $43,010 (plus $1,295 destination), though it's difficult to say — given the state of the auto market in general, and the Arteon's shrinking segment specifically — if that's high or low.

The tendency of that market, to prize SUVs and put anything else out to pasture, leaves the Arteon on borrowed time. The biggest question, then, is whether we'll miss it when it's gone.