Volkswagen's Next EV Is The ID.7 Sedan With A 430 Mile Range

Volkswagen has returned to CES this year after a six-year hiatus, announcing an addition to its fully electric line-up in the form of a new all-electric sedan called the ID.7. The automaker has been aggressively pursuing the all-electric market, not only with its launch of the ID lineup of electric vehicles but with Electrify America charging stations as well. Volkswagen wants to launch 10 new electric models by 2026, which is a lofty goal.

The ID.7 is built off the same MEB (modular electric drive matrix) architecture as the ID.3 and ID.4 vehicles. Since launching the MEB platform, Volkswagen has so far delivered over 500,000 vehicles to customers. Those of you who recall the ID.AERO concept vehicle from last year will find the silhouette of the ID.7 to be very familiar. The model will be deployed across three continents — China, Europe, and North America — and will be the second vehicle after the ID.4 to boast a worldwide launch. The ID.7 will have a range of approximately 700 kilometers (about 430 miles) per charge, VW predicts, which should help avert range anxiety among new buyers.