This VW ID. Aero Concept Teases The All-Electric Post-Passat Future

Concept cars are a great way for automakers to preview what's to come, and Volkswagen has done just that. The company has unveiled its new concept car, the VW ID. Aero, which serves as a sampling of the company's all-electric post-Passat future. Although concept cars don't always lead to tangible vehicles, this one serves as a tease for the company's first fully-electric sedan. This upcoming EV will be the follow-up to the VW ID. Buzz minivan.

The production version of Volkswagen's premium mid-size sedan is expected to sell on the Chinese market in the second half of 2023. The automaker also expects to roll out a European version of its soon-to-come all-electric sedan next year, with the process taking place in Emden. As part of its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is joining many other car companies with plans to produce more EVs. Electric vehicles are the future of the auto world, and there is now a more significant target demographic than ever.