Volkswagen shows off ID.5 GTX electric SUV coupe

Volkswagen has revealed a new fully electric SUV that has a coupe-like profile called the ID.5 GTX. The car seen in the images here is a near-production concept clad in odd-looking camouflage. The automaker says the ID.5 GTX is its first electric SUV that features the coupe silhouette.

VW plans to officially reveal the ID.5 GTX on September 7 at the IAA Munich Motor Show. The vehicle is the first SUV coupe based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). It offers a dual-electric motor set up, providing the driver with all-wheel drive.

Volkswagon claims it will offer up to 497 kilometers of driving range per charge. It will also support over-the-air updates, which is a very common feature for modern vehicles. VW Car2X technology is also integrated, but the automaker doesn’t go into detail about what that technology provides.

The front of the vehicle utilizes IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with automatically controlled high beams. The front end also has a light strip that tapers towards the VW logo with illuminated honeycomb elements on both sides of the vehicle. The GTX designation is meant to continue the tradition of Volkswagen’s famous GTI, GTD, and GTE models, bringing athleticism into the electric vehicle world.

The lithium-ion battery is located low in the chassis between the axles. Most details of the vehicle are a mystery for now. We don’t know performance figures for the SUV or how many trim levels will be offered. Presumably, there will be multiple versions of the car, and likely only higher-end versions will have the 497 kilometer estimated driving range. We should know everything about the SUV when it’s revealed early next month. The ID.5 GTX is an important model on VW’s quest to make electric vehicles 70 percent of its unit sales by 2030. It’s expected to be on dealer lots next year.