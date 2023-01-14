Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model 3 Really Has

By all metrics, the Tesla Model 3 has been a rousing success for the American EV manufacturer. Since its inception in 2017, the Model 3 has sold over 600,000 units in the U.S. alone, according to CarSalesBase. Reviews are positive as well, with outlets like TopGear praising the Model 3 for its impressive straight-line performance, fun factor, and good value for money. It's not a perfect vehicle, though, with gripes about build quality, non-intuitive controls, and cramped rear-passenger seating being common among media and owner reviews.

While electric vehicles generally have some very satisfying performance figures thanks to the responsiveness of electric motors, range is a common concern for prospective EV buyers. Fortunately, lithium-ion battery technology has come a long way since the early days of electric vehicles, with Visual Capitalist reporting that the average range for electric vehicles in 2021 was 217 miles, while range topped out at 520 miles for models with particularly long range.

The range numbers published by Tesla and other EV makers are usually the EPA estimates. EPA range estimates are, however, just estimates — real world results may vary wildly depending on a number of things.