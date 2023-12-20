Ford's New 2024 F-150 Raptor R Beats Ram's TRX In The Horsepower Race With Over 700HP
Earlier this year, prominent off-road vehicle manufacturer Ram released its 2023 1500 TRX, an incredibly robust pickup truck with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine, the most powerful factory-installed engine in its class. With that engine outputting 702 horsepower, the TRX could leap from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. Apparently, though, someone over at Ford took that as a personal challenge, which has prompted the creation of an even mightier dirt-buster of a truck.
Today, Ford announced specs for its new F-150 Raptor R model for 2024, the newest in its line of off-roading pickup trucks. This new truck will feature an updated 5.2L supercharged V8 engine. Thanks to updates in air inlet losses and improved calibration, this engine can output a mighty 720 horsepower with 640 lb-ft of torque.
"The first F-150 Raptor debuted 14 years ago with 310 horsepower from a 5.4-liter V8 and 411 horsepower from an available 6.2-liter V8," Ford said in a press release on its newsroom website. "Raptor's legacy of high performance and durability continues to set the bar in the high-performance, off-road segment and delivers on the vision to bring customers closer to Baja desert racing-inspired trophy truck performance."
Stronger engine, new shocks
The updated Raptor R engine features a 20 horsepower improvement over the 2023 model, beating out its previous record and the 702 horsepower standard set by the Ram 1500 TRX. This applies to the 2023 and recently–announced 2024 TRX models, which have the same horsepower output.
In addition to the improved engine, the updated Raptor R and the basic Raptor model come with dual-valve Fox shocks to replace the single-valve shocks on the previous iteration. These dual-valve shocks are designed to reduce rebound and improve overall control over the vehicle, improving its efficacy at driving in unstable, off-road situations like desert dunes.
"The new 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful and capable high-performance off-road full-size truck to ever run in the sand and beyond," Ford writes.
The 2024 F-150 Raptor R is set to retail for $111,550, while the basic Raptor model will cost $79,975. Neither model has received a definitive release date at the time of writing, though they are expected to launch sometime in early 2024. Pre-orders are available now on Ford's website, though due to demand, not all models may be immediately available.