Ford's New 2024 F-150 Raptor R Beats Ram's TRX In The Horsepower Race With Over 700HP

Earlier this year, prominent off-road vehicle manufacturer Ram released its 2023 1500 TRX, an incredibly robust pickup truck with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine, the most powerful factory-installed engine in its class. With that engine outputting 702 horsepower, the TRX could leap from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. Apparently, though, someone over at Ford took that as a personal challenge, which has prompted the creation of an even mightier dirt-buster of a truck.

Today, Ford announced specs for its new F-150 Raptor R model for 2024, the newest in its line of off-roading pickup trucks. This new truck will feature an updated 5.2L supercharged V8 engine. Thanks to updates in air inlet losses and improved calibration, this engine can output a mighty 720 horsepower with 640 lb-ft of torque.

"The first F-150 Raptor debuted 14 years ago with 310 horsepower from a 5.4-liter V8 and 411 horsepower from an available 6.2-liter V8," Ford said in a press release on its newsroom website. "Raptor's legacy of high performance and durability continues to set the bar in the high-performance, off-road segment and delivers on the vision to bring customers closer to Baja desert racing-inspired trophy truck performance."