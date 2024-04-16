Ford Just Fixed One Of The Biggest EV Frustrations With A New F-150 Lightning Feature
Ford has revealed that it has opened up online orders for the updated 2024 model of its electric pickup truck — the Ford F-150 Lightning. These updates also happen to be the first significant changes the car has received since its introduction two years ago in May 2022.
Along with the new feature additions, Ford has also made changes to the pricing structure for different variants of the truck. The MSRP for three of the truck's trim levels has been reduced, while the price of one variant — Platinum Extended Range — remains unchanged.
Given that the Ford F-150 Lightning has only been around for two years, and has a very extensive set of features, the 2024 model year variant doesn't get any major changes to its design. In fact, most of the 2024 updates center around the car's internals and tech.
Among the new features introduced on the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning include a new charging speed indicator on the instrument cluster, an updated Tow Technology Package, new Walk Away Lock functionality, and Ford's Blue Cruise hands-free driving tech being made available on select trim levels. While these are welcome changes, perhaps the most significant addition is the inclusion of a Vapor Injection Heat Pump system to the car, which helps the vehicle optimize power consumption during extreme cold.
Those interested in ordering the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning can do so from the official website. Let's look at all the new features of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning.
All the new Lightning tech for 2024
As outlined earlier, Ford is touting the brand new Vapor Injection Heat Pump System as the major feature update on the 2024 edition of the F-150 Lightning. The company claims that this feature will help the vehicle optimize power consumption regardless of whether it is in heating or cooling mode.
Ford also asserts that this updated system will ensure optimum system performance in all kinds of weather and ambient temperature conditions. That said, the real-life implications of this system will only be known once the first of these 2024 model-year vehicles reach consumers.
The Tow Technology Package is now offered as standard on the XLT (and above) variants of the truck. This package includes features like Smart Hitch, On-board Scales, a 360-degree camera, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and Trailer Reverse Guidance. The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning also supports the Pro Power Onboard feature, letting owners use the truck as a plug-in power source even while the truck is powered off.
Additions to the Ford BlueCruise package include a new handsfree highway driving mode (available on select trims), a new Lane Change Assist feature, and even an in-lane repositioning feature.
Pricing for the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning starts at $62,995 (instead of $64,995) for the XLT Standard Range variant. The Flash Extended Range variant, on the other hand, now has an MSRP of $67,995 — $5,500 lower than its older pricing of $73,495. As for the Lariat Extended Range option, this trim level will now set you back by $76,995, making it $2,500 cheaper than before. The pricing for the Platinum Extended Range option remains unchanged at $84,995.