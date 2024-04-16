Ford Just Fixed One Of The Biggest EV Frustrations With A New F-150 Lightning Feature

Ford has revealed that it has opened up online orders for the updated 2024 model of its electric pickup truck — the Ford F-150 Lightning. These updates also happen to be the first significant changes the car has received since its introduction two years ago in May 2022.

Along with the new feature additions, Ford has also made changes to the pricing structure for different variants of the truck. The MSRP for three of the truck's trim levels has been reduced, while the price of one variant — Platinum Extended Range — remains unchanged.

Given that the Ford F-150 Lightning has only been around for two years, and has a very extensive set of features, the 2024 model year variant doesn't get any major changes to its design. In fact, most of the 2024 updates center around the car's internals and tech.

Among the new features introduced on the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning include a new charging speed indicator on the instrument cluster, an updated Tow Technology Package, new Walk Away Lock functionality, and Ford's Blue Cruise hands-free driving tech being made available on select trim levels. While these are welcome changes, perhaps the most significant addition is the inclusion of a Vapor Injection Heat Pump system to the car, which helps the vehicle optimize power consumption during extreme cold.

Those interested in ordering the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning can do so from the official website. Let's look at all the new features of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning.