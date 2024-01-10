4 Little Known F-150 Lightning Features We Wish Every Truck Had

Just because you are no longer paying for gas doesn't mean you are no longer paying anything to make your car run daily. The charges will instead be on your monthly electricity bill, as you must plug in your truck occasionally to ensure you have enough battery to run things. Depending on your situation, you may want to be able to spread out how you allocate your daily electricity rather than have everything in your home running all at once.

For the F-150 Lightning, Ford has given people the ability to schedule when their car is charged through the main dashboard screen or the FordPass app. For example, you get home around 6:00 P.M. and plug in your car. You can have a schedule where your car won't start being charged until midnight so that it doesn't overlap with your regular evening usage. Not only that, but you can also schedule when the charging ends and for how much battery capacity you want it to charge.

Not only is this great for spreading out your power usage, but it also takes out the guesswork of wondering when you need to charge your car. Instead of worrying about whether you have enough battery power when you hop in the driver's seat, you know exactly when it charged and how much power it has.