Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Loads Up Electric Truck With Range And Technology
The Ford F-150 Lightning is not bereft of different trim levels, but until now, it has borrowed all of the trim level names from its gasoline-powered brethren. Now, Ford has introduced an EV-centric trim for the electric truck with the thematically appropriate F-150 Lightning Flash. Ford touts this as its "tech-forward" trim that not only brings more charging and connectivity features to the cabin but extended range as well.
According to a press release by Ford, the Lightning Flash has an estimated 320 miles of range, a sizable jump over the base model Lightning Pro's 240 miles of estimated range. Ford also notes that the Lightning Flash will be compatible with Tesla Superchargers, and all Lightning models will join the charging network next year. The Lightning Flash starts at $69,995, and Ford will start taking orders towards the beginning of next year, although a specific date has not been released.
(Hopefully) Not a Flash in the pan
On the inside, you get an upgraded eight-speaker sound system with a subwoofer from Bang & Olufson and a host of other smart features you would expect from a nearly $70,000 American truck like a wireless charging pad, a power tailgate, trailer assist technology, and a 15.5-inch touchscreen. The Lightning Flash also comes installed with an EV heat pump to make interior heating more efficient and friendly to the battery.
Ford also says the Lightning Flash comes with Ford's BlueCruise 1.2 driver assistance hardware and technology. Instead of selecting the option, the automaker is turning BlueCruise into a subscription model, allowing drivers to turn on the feature when they want to pay for it and disable it when they don't. The Lightning Flash comes with a 90-day free trial.
Hopefully, the new Lightning trim won't be a flash in the pan for Ford. That is, of course, pending the company's ability to deliver on production and price expectations. That may be a tall ask, given the F-150 Lightning's complicated history of delivery and production.