Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Loads Up Electric Truck With Range And Technology

The Ford F-150 Lightning is not bereft of different trim levels, but until now, it has borrowed all of the trim level names from its gasoline-powered brethren. Now, Ford has introduced an EV-centric trim for the electric truck with the thematically appropriate F-150 Lightning Flash. Ford touts this as its "tech-forward" trim that not only brings more charging and connectivity features to the cabin but extended range as well.

According to a press release by Ford, the Lightning Flash has an estimated 320 miles of range, a sizable jump over the base model Lightning Pro's 240 miles of estimated range. Ford also notes that the Lightning Flash will be compatible with Tesla Superchargers, and all Lightning models will join the charging network next year. The Lightning Flash starts at $69,995, and Ford will start taking orders towards the beginning of next year, although a specific date has not been released.